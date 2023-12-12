Watch Now
Driver sentenced for deadly 2022 Make-A-Wish crash

Ionia County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 2:00 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 14:00:54-05

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The woman convicted for the deaths of two bicyclists participating in a Make-A-Wish charity ride in Ionia County was sentenced Tuesday.

The crash happened in late spring 2022. Edward Erickson and Michael Salhaney were killed.

Mandy Benn was found guilty of all charges, including second-degree murder, in October.

Benn was ordered Tuesday to serve two consecutive sentences spanning 35–60 years behind bars for the murder charges along with simultaneous sentences for the other violations, according to the Ionia County Prosecutor’s Office.

We’re told two misdemeanor charges were dismissed: reckless driving and operating while under the influence.

