In Living Color: Colorblind viewer adds to Ludington State Park's accessibility

LUDINGTON, Mich — There is no shortage of breathtaking views available to us at state parks all across Michigan, and —thanks to a new addition— more people have the opportunity to see it all in living color.

Some form of Color Blindness affects about 8% of men and .5% of women according to the National Institute of Health, and the installation of a second EnChroma viewerat Ludington State Park is an attempt to help everyone enjoy our outdoors equally.

"We've been trying for so many years to improve the accessibility here," said Ludington State Park Manager Jim Gallie. "Accessibility is often thought of as mobility. But, you know, this is a different component of that."

Andy Curtis Friends of Ludington State Park with their donation for the EnChroma color blind scenic viewer

A donation from the Friends of Ludington State Park – the EnChroma viewer’s lens is specially adapted to help expand the range of colors for those with red-green color blindness. And Ludington State Park is one of 5 places in Michigan offering this opportunity.

"You think in terms of you know, is how much of a disability is how much does it impact, but when you think in terms of the beauty of the Ludington State Park to not be able to see the color, as part of that beauty," Friends of Ludington State Park President Patrick O'Hare commented. "It seemed a shame."

Andy Curtis How a color-blind viewer works

And it’s making a difference— one Jim has seen first hand.

"We were doing some survey work; getting ready for a replacement of the skyline trail where this viewer is located, and one of the surveyors was kind of asked that question— 'What is this?' and I mentioned it to him, he's like, 'Well, I'm colorblind,'" Jim shared. "He took a look in there and he was like, 'Whoa, WOW, things look amazing here, the sky is so blue!"

Reactions like that are the reason Patrick and the Friends of Ludington State Park do what they do. For over 30 years the non-profit has raised money to purchase things like the EnChroma viewers, an accessible kayak launch, or beach-capable wheelchairs and then donate the equipment to the park.

"The playground equipment or the kayak launch that we didn't think we could achieve," said O'Hare. "But we could achieve through partnership with others.

That is because our state parks are a space for everyone.

"If you go down to the beach on a busy day, you're going to see families pulling beach wagons down the beach walkway, it's just it's just easier for them, so I think everyone benefits from it," said Gallie. "Same with the kayak launch, I have friends that I canoe with a lot. Neither of them have a disability, they use a kayak launch to get on a Hamlin Lake. So a lot of people use it. It's not just not just people with disabilities."

Kathryn Havrilla The accessible beaches in West Michigan

And they are always looking for new ways to improve and include.

"We're always trying to brainstorm several years out so that we are always focused on the future," added O'Hare.

If you are looking for more accessible beaches here in Michigan, you're in luck— the DNR has a growing list of parks optimized for everyone to enjoy!

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube