Ice fisherman rescue from water in Kalamazoo County

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters had to brave the icy waters of an inland lake last week to rescue a man who fell through the ice.

Pavilion Township Fire Department Firefighters rescue an fisherman who fell through the ice on Indian Lake.

On Friday first responders were dispatched to Indian Lake in Pavilion Township, for an fisherman who fell through the ice. The man was in the water for roughly 30 minutes before crews could pull him to shore and later the hospital.

Details on the man's conditions were not available.

Indian Lake sits just a few miles southeast of Portage and Kalamazoo.

