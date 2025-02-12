Watch Now
Ice fisherman rescue from water in Kalamazoo County

Indian Lake rescue 1.jpg
Pavilion Township Fire Department
Firefighters rescue an fisherman who fell through the ice on Indian Lake.
Posted

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters had to brave the icy waters of an inland lake last week to rescue a man who fell through the ice.

Firefighters rescue an fisherman who fell through the ice on Indian Lake.

On Friday first responders were dispatched to Indian Lake in Pavilion Township, for an fisherman who fell through the ice. The man was in the water for roughly 30 minutes before crews could pull him to shore and later the hospital.

Firefighters rescue an fisherman who fell through the ice on Indian Lake.

Details on the man's conditions were not available.

Firefighters rescue an fisherman who fell through the ice on Indian Lake.

Indian Lake sits just a few miles southeast of Portage and Kalamazoo.

