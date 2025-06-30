'I was devastated': Founder to continue mission after car crashes into Kentwood veteran center

KENTWOOD, Mich. — According to the Kentwood Police Department, multiple people were seriously injured after a car crashed into Hero's Corner (a veteran resource center) Sunday morning.



Police got the call to Eastern Ave. near 48th St. around 3:40 a.m. for a crash following a "physical altercation."

Reginald Howard, founder of Hero's Corner, said his family was inside celebrating a birthday when the crash occurred.

"When I got here, I was devastated by the sight that I see," Howard said.

Here's a few images capturing what Howard saw:

Surveillance footage captured the moment of impact, showing the vehicle crashing into the building's main entryway.

"What happened is the car just went in reverse at a high speed impact, crashed through this door and hit the second set of doors and pushed the framing all the way to the back," Howard said.

Howard's nephew was among those struck by the vehicle. "When he was hit, he was knocked off his feet and landed inside the building, and when he landed, you could see him laying flat on the ground," Howard said.

Howard says six of his nieces and nephews were injured in the crash. According to Kentwood Police, all victims were transported to nearby hospitals with serious injuries, but none at this time are believed to be life-threatening.

"First and foremost, I was more concerned about my family and then their friends," Howard said.

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. As Kentwood Police's investigation into the crash continues, a driver is currently in custody.

Howard established Hero's Corner to provide veterans with a clean and sober environment after struggling with alcohol addiction following his 11 years of service in the Navy. FOX17 highlighted Howard as a Pay it Forward Person of the Month in November of 2023.

"I knew I wanted to do more to help veterans once I got my life back," Howard said.

Despite the damage, Howard is determined to continue serving veterans. "This is still a veteran drop-in center, and I want veterans to know, and their families, that we are still here for you," Howard said.

Hero's Corner will be closed for a few days, according to Howard, but he plans to continue serving veterans outside in tents temporarily.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616-656-6604.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

