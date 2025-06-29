Driver hits building in Kentwood, several people hurt

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department says several people were hurt, but are expected to survive, after a driver hit a building.

Police got the call to Eastern Ave. near 48th St. around 3:40 a.m. for a crash following a "physical altercation." The address they provided is that of Hero's Corner, an organization that provides support for veterans.

Officers say several victims were treated at the scene and sent to the hospital. Right now, several patients are reported to have serious injuries, but police say they are expected to survive.

The driver was taken into custody. Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616-656-6604. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or SilentObserver.org.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube