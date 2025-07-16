"I still have a lot of work to do" Byron Center junior volleyball star commits to University of Nebraska

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Mallory Johnson, a standout junior volleyball player at Byron Center High School, has committed to join the University of Nebraska's renowned volleyball program in 2027 after completing her next two seasons locally.

A star on the volleyball court, Johnson's sights are set beyond the classroom.

"I can kind of control the court. I can see everything. I can, you know, help everyone and talk to everyone, and then also I get to celebrate my teammates," Johnson said.

Volleyball has been a lifelong passion for Johnson, sparked at a young age with the influence of her mother, Melissa Ritz-Johnson, who coaches Byron Center's team.

"I started playing volleyball when I was eight. I was on my first team, but as you know, my mom is a coach, and so I was in the gym my whole life," Johnson recalled.

Melissa Ritz-Johnson Mallory on her first volleyball team back when she was 8 years old.

Melissa Ritz-Johnson affirms her daughter's early immersion in the sport.

"She was born on the first day of volleyball season, almost 17 years ago, and has been in the gym since she was a baby, as a newborn, coming to practice," Ritz-Johnson said.

Johnson's talents gained notice from a young age. "We knew, probably in seventh grade, that she had a future in college volleyball. She was receiving some compliments and some letters and some things," her mother added.

Committing to Nebraska is particularly meaningful for Johnson, who has long admired their program.

"I think for me, being able to fulfill my little girl dreams, I grew up watching Nebraska volleyball, one of the major reasons that I fell in love with the sport," said Johnson.

Byron Center Highschool Melissa Ritz-Johnson coaching her daughter Mallory.

Confident in her daughter's abilities, Ritz-Johnson anticipates Johnson thriving at Nebraska.

"She does right by others. It has a caring heart. She's confident in her skills. She communicates well, she asks questions, and I think those characteristics will do well for her when she gets to Nebraska."

Mallory shares her mother's confidence, acknowledging the challenges ahead. "'I'm going to Nebraska, but the job's not done, and I still have a lot of work. Because when I get there my freshman year, like, I want to play," said Johnson.

Beyond personal goals, she hopes her journey serves as inspiration.

"Being able to hopefully inspire another little girl to play this amazing sport is super big for me. And then obviously, kind of what they're doing for not only volleyball, but women's sports," Johnson expressed.

The Johnsons are preparing for the upcoming season at Byron Center, where their first game takes place on August 20th.

