'I might be psycho for this, but it’s an adrenaline rush,' GR native recounts Milton hitting

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — FOX 17 spoke with one Grand Rapidian on Thursday who now calls the Florida gulf coast home about what she saw.

“Mother Nature is wild,” Alyssa Keller said.

Strong winds ripped through near where Alyssa Keller lives, about 25 minutes away from where the eye of Hurricane Milton hit.

“It’s crazy. Especially having two big hurricanes like that in two weeks,” Keller said.

She took photos and video of the damage.

“There’s a massive tree down on my street. There’s shrapnel. Pieces of people’s roofs on businesses and mobile homes flipped upside down. All the traffic lights are out,” Keller said.

Keller went to stay with her mom to get to a safer location to ride out the storm.

“I might be psycho for this, but it’s an adrenaline rush," Keller said.

Keller says spirits remain high despite the incredible loss.

“Whenever there’s a hurricane, it’s cool how we all come together as a community. We wave down the street, we drive down the street and we waive to each other. We make sure everyone’s safe, and we clean up,” Keller said.

