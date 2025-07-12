'I don't really feel like I'm a hero': Bystanders step up after plane crashes in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are expected to be okay after a small plane crash in Ottawa County, thanks to quick-thinking bystanders who rushed to help.

The 84-year-old pilot and 83-year-old passenger were hospitalized following the crash at Riverview Airport, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Nick Baine was working in his airport hangar when he heard the commotion.

"Somebody yelled a plane's down, and everybody literally just dropped everything that they were doing," Baine explained.

Baine saw that a Cessna airplane had veered off the runway and into a water-filled gravel pit. Without hesitation, he jumped into action.

"I immediately just tossed my stuff to Rick, and I jumped in, and swam out to it, thinking that I was going to be doing CPR out on the wing, not knowing who was out there," Baine said.

Once in the murky water, Baine made a startling discovery.

"I suddenly recognized who the passenger was, that they had just pulled out. It was my flight instructor who had taught me how to fly," Baine said.

Multiple people responded to the emergency, including a fisherman who assisted the pilot while Baine focused on his friend.

"The fellow that was out there fishing, he was over with the pilot and taking care of him. So, it was just everybody in the right place at the right time to do the save," Baine said.

Baine credits the successful rescue to the collective effort of everyone involved.

"I don't really feel like I'm a hero. I just feel like collectively, all of us together, we're the hero. No one person did the save. It was a community effort," Baine said.

Both the pilot and passenger are expected to recover from their injuries.

"We've got unfinished business. I'm looking forward to having him sit back with me again," Baine said.

The FAA is investigating the crash. The cause of the accident remains unclear.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

