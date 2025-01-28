'I am absolutely in support': Immigration crackdown supporter reacts to strengthened enforcement

(WXMI) — Some of President Trump’s supporters are embracing his administration’s efforts to boost enforcement of immigration laws in the U.S.

FOX 17 spoke with Lance Elliott Griffin, a treasurer for the Michigan GOP’s Third District (Kent, Muskegon and Ottawa counties) and former presidential elector.

Griffin voiced his approval for the strengthened enforcement, saying it’s a sign that promises from the campaign trail are being kept.

Griffin welcomes the detainment of undocumented immigrants regardless of whether they committed violent crimes. That includes arrests made in churches, hospitals and schools.

"I understand the apprehension about it, but I am absolutely in support of going wherever criminals may be hiding,” says Griffin. “Criminals may be trying to blend in. And again, by definition, anyone who walks into our country is a criminal by definition. So yes, I support going into churches, schools, or anywhere else where illegal aliens may be found. Our country has suffered an invasion, and we need to go everywhere they are located to remove them. … Whether they're violent or not, you're a criminal by definition, for having violated our sovereignty laws and our border laws by walking into the country uninvited."

Michigan Homeland Security & ICE actively looking for immigration violators in Michigan Zac Harmon

Griffin tells us he hopes crime rates will plummet as a result of increased enforcement.

He says he’s also in favor of the president removing birthright citizenship, which is currently being challenged in federal court.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube