How Medicaid requirements could change if the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" is passed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In Washington, a significant tax bill, known as the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," is underway, raising concerns about possible changes to Medicaid that could affect millions of Americans, including those in West Michigan.

House Republicans aim to pass the legislation by the end of the week, as optimism grows among party leaders. House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed his hopes during a meeting at the White House, stating, "We're excited. I believe we are gonna land this airplane."

The meeting included President Trump and several members of the Conservative Freedom Caucus, who have been advocating for deeper cuts. Following the meeting, Congressman Andy Harris (R-MD) remarked, "The meeting at the White House went well. I think we made some progress and, you know, it's in process."

A statement from the White House reinforced this momentum, declaring, "President Trump is committed to keeping his promises and failure to pass this bill would be the ultimate betrayal." Prior agreements have been made regarding raising the cap on state and local tax deductions, and the House Rules Committee may introduce last-minute changes to coax holdouts.

With a narrow margin, Republicans can only afford three "no" votes to pass the bill.

The Republican plan aims to generate federal savings, but many Democrats worry that it could result in significant loss of coverage for Americans.

Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI) of Michigan's 4th District shared his perspective, underlining the need to ensure that benefits are reserved for U.S. citizens in need. "I truly believe that if you're able-bodied, you should be back to work. There was over $500 billion in waste, fraud and abuse throughout this system," he remarked.

As lawmakers push for a swift vote before the holiday weekend, the proposal's changes to Medicaid have drawn intense scrutiny. Medicaid currently serves about 2.8 million people in Michigan, offering comprehensive medical services to low-income individuals and families.

One of the bill's major components includes "community engagement requirements," forcing able-bodied adults without dependents to work, volunteer, or pursue education for at least 80 hours per month. Additionally, Medicaid recipients would need to verify their status with the federal government twice a year instead of once.

In a closed-door meeting, reports suggest Trump urged Republicans to avoid jeopardizing Medicaid funding while still backing the new work requirements.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, these proposed changes could lead to a reduction of at least 7.6 million people with healthcare coverage.

Megan Erskine, CEO of Catherine's Health Center, expressed concern about the potential impact on working individuals. "A lot of good working people are going to be impacted because of the administrative burden," she said, noting that most Medicaid recipients are already employed.

If the current proposal is approved, the new requirements would not take effect until 2029, a time that falls beyond Trump's presidency.

As the debate continues, the outcome of the bill remains uncertain. The pressure mounts on Republicans to rally their votes while Democrats remain steadfast in their opposition.

