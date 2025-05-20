HOLLAND..MICH — Cleanup efforts remain in full swing on Post Avenue as homeowners deal with the extensive damage, both inside and out.

The streets are filled with trucks tasked with clearing debris, as workers scramble to help families rebuild their homes. Among the affected residents are Fred and Mary Pathuis, who have lived on Post Avenue for 42 years.

"I'm sure I haven't managed to get more than four hours of sleep since it's happened," Fred Pathuis said.

The Pathuis' home suffered severe damage when a large tree fell on their roof during the storm. The fallen tree destroyed their fence and caused significant damage to their living room and kitchen.

"This is where the tree fell from, it fell from over here and came down, destroyed our fence and everything and fell down on the roof, way up there," Fred Pathuis explained, gesturing to the backyard.

Despite the devastation, the Pathuis' have found a silver lining. "We now have a skylight, we didn't have a skylight before but we do now," Fred Pathuis said.

The couple is currently staying with their granddaughter as they work to rebuild. "You know, we lived here for 42 years, and you know we missed not being here. So that's the way it has to be. That's what it is," Mary Pathuis said.

The Pathuis' have spoken to their insurance adjuster, but they are aware that their policy may not cover all the necessary repairs, leaving them with a significant out-of-pocket bill as they work to restore their home.

Homeowners on Post Avenue grapple with storm aftermath

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube