Homeland Security sanctuary jurisdiction list disappears from website

GRAND RAPIDS..MICH — A list of sanctuary jurisdictions released last Thursday by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) included Kent and Kalamazoo counties in West Michigan, but the entire list disappeared from the DHS website without explanation on Sunday.

When contacted, DHS provided a statement saying, "As we have previously stated, the list is being constantly reviewed and can be changed at any time and will be updated regularly."

DHS also shared how local communities are evaluated for inclusion on the list, stating that the "designation of a sanctuary jurisdiction is based on the evaluation of numerous factors, including self-identification as a Sanctuary Jurisdiction, noncompliance with Federal law enforcement in enforcing immigration laws, restrictions on information sharing, and legal protections for illegal aliens."

Both Kent and Kalamazoo counties have asserted that they should not have been identified as sanctuary counties, as they do not have any such policy.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said in a statement, "We are working with federal officials to better understand how this error occurred and to ensure the public record accurately reflects Kent County's policies and practices."

Both Kent and Kalamazoo counties are waiting for an update from federal partners regarding their status on the sanctuary jurisdiction list.

