Zeelmania street fair returns to Zeeland with weekly family events

Zeelmania is back for the summer, offering a free family event in downtown Zeeland every Monday night for the remainder of July. The festivities began this week and will run from 6 to 8 p.m. through the month.

This year’s street fair features different activities, attractions, and performances, each centered around a unique theme. The opening theme, "Beach Bash," included sand, bubbles, and slushies for attendees to enjoy.

Upcoming themes include "Camp Night" on July 14, where children can climb mega inflatables, roast marshmallows, and try archery.

Following that, "Heroes Night" will take place on July 21, celebrating local heroes with games and pizza.

Finally, on July 28, the event will feature "Sports Mania," encouraging participants to wear their favorite team jerseys while engaging in basketball and giant soccer games, complete with a special guest mascot.

