ZEELAND, Mich. — For decades, Zeeland prohibited alcohol sales on Sundays. Back in November of 2025, the Zeeland City Council voted to change the ordinance and reverse the ban. Now, one business, The Gritzmaker Social House, said the new ordinance is paying off.

WATCH: Zeeland restaurant sees business boost after Sunday alcohol sales allowed

Zeeland restaurant sees business boost after Sunday alcohol sales allowed

The Gritzmaker Social House, which advocated for ending the city’s Sunday ban, began opening for business on Sundays soon after the change.

“We’ve been open on Sundays for a couple months now,” part-owner Mike Gritzmaker said. “They’re happy to be able to come somewhere and have, you know, a drink or two, or get something to eat, because even not having a drink, there’s just like nothing else to do in town on Sundays.”

The restaurant has seen steady turnout, whether for post-church lunches or special Sunday dinners.

WATCH: Zeeland restaurant says Sunday alcohol sales would help business

Zeeland restaurant says Sunday alcohol sales would help business

“It’s definitely been worth being open … giving some more hours to some of our people, and making a little extra money to get things going a little further,” Gritzmaker said.

Gritzmaker owns the restaurant with partners Scott Ingersoll and Linda Forrester. He said new offerings may be on the horizon.

“We’re thinking about a brunch menu coming down the line right now,” Gritzmaker said. “If we get something that attracts more people with a brunch menu, especially after church … it’s definitely on the uptick going forward.”

Servers at the restaurant have also welcomed the change.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Alison Podjan

“I love it here,” server Alison Podjan said. “It’s been really great. I love seeing the people that come in here and just talking about their day with them.”

Podjan said the extra hours on Sundays make a difference.

“It’s really great, just having that extra day to make a little bit more extra money. It’s not a bad thing at all,” she said. “I think it’s big for Zeeland, and I think it’s moving in the right direction.”

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