Holland breaks ground on new free bike park connecting to Macatawa Greenway trail system

HOLLAND, Mich. — Construction has begun on a new outdoor bike park in Holland along River Avenue, just north of the Unity Bridge. City leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday.

The free park is designed for riders of all ages and abilities and will connect directly to the Macatawa Greenway and the city's trail system. Nearly 12,000 neighbors live within one mile of the planned park.

Velo Kids

The first phase of construction is a 600-foot pump track, which is scheduled to be finished this summer. The total project cost for phases one and two is about $700,000. Future phases will add community gathering spaces and more riding features.

The project is several years in the making, led by Velo Kids — a nonprofit with a mission to get more kids on bikes while teaching vital riding skills.

Jenny White, executive director of Velo Kids, said the park represents a growing community commitment to getting kids active outdoors.

"In 2026 we had 4,000 kids on bikes, and and we're just excited for another spot for for kids to get out and have fun outside in nature and on bikes."

White said the community support behind the project has been meaningful.

"I'm so thankful that our community sees the need to create spaces that inspire the next generation to be outside and to get off their phones, to get off their couches, to get outside, and to, to want to build healthy habits. So, this is just one, one way that our community is really, really showing that, and I'm so thankful."

Garrett Thelen, assistant director of Holland Parks and Recreation, said the idea took root about four years ago.

"Jenny initially proposed the idea, and from there there was a lot of visits to other bike parks, and just make sure that we cross our t's, dot our i's, and make sure that we're going to do it right if we're going to do it."

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