All patients released from hospital following chemical spill at Holland LG facility

HOLLAND, Mich. — 16 people treated after a chemical spill at LG Energy Solution's Holland facility on Saturday have been released from the hospital.

FOX 17 confirmed with three separate health systems that all patients taken to area hospitals were discharged the same day.

University of Michigan Health-West accepted eight patients to its emergency department; Holland Hospital and Corewell Health Zeeland each took four.

The spill happened September 6 around 3:30 p.m. inside the facility off 48th Street. Firefighters and hazmat crews contained the chemical to the building and managed the clean up effort.

LG told FOX 17 it is cooperating with an investigation into what caused the spill and will take steps to prevent a repeat event.

It is not clear what chemical was involved.

