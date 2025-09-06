Chemical spill at LG Energy Solution sends 15 to hospital; no life‑threatening injuries reported

HOLLAND, Mich. — According to the Holland Fire Department, fifteen people were taken to the hospital following a hazardous materials incident on Saturday at LG Energy Solution in Holland.

Crews were dispatched to the facility on 48th Street just before 3:30 p.m. for a report of a chemical spill.

Firefighters initiated proper safety protocols and secured the scene.

In a news release, the department said fifteen people were taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. At last check, no life-threatening injuries were reported.

The chemical spill was contained to the site. A specialized team managed cleanup.

The incident remains under review, and the department said LG Energy Solution is cooperating fully.

The Graafschap Fire Department, American Medical Response, the Holland Police Department and Ottawa County Central Dispatch assisted Holland fire crews.

