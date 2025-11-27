HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland is embracing the holiday spirit with a lineup of family-friendly events throughout December, from a coloring contest to a parade filled with thousands of lights.

The festivities begin Friday with the annual Downtown Holland Coloring Contest, sponsored by Peachwave Frozen Yogurt and Gelato.

Children ages 1 to 12 can download the coloring page from Downtown Holland's website or pick them up in-store. The contest runs through Dec. 23, with one winner selected from each age bracket to receive a $25 gift card to Peachwave.

'A charming Hallmark town': Holland kicks off holiday season with festive family events

This year's coloring page features custom artwork by local Holland artist Carolyn Stich, depicting Santa at Peachwave selecting his toppings.

"It's a really fun contest for those snowy days when you don't want to go out and you're trying to find a fun activity to do that's warm and cozy inside," said Kara de Alvare, Downtown Holland's marketing director.

Saturday marks Small Business Saturday, which de Alvare calls "Downtown Holland's Super Bowl." About 50 participating businesses will offer discounts, giveaways and promotions throughout the day.

The Holland Farmers Market and the Holland Area Friends of Art’s Kerstmarkt will also be open at the Civic Center Saturday. The Kerstmarkt is a traditional Dutch outdoor market that features local artisans selling items like unique gifts, holiday décor, and home-baked goods.

The Parade of Lights takes place Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m., rolling down Eighth Street from Columbia Avenue to the Holland Civic Center. About 80 entries will participate, including marching bands, floats and semi trucks, all decorated with thousands of lights.

Gentex sponsors the parade and distributes candy to children at the beginning of the procession. Santa Claus will also arrive at the end of the parade.

Throughout December, Santa will make regular appearances downtown every Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., strolling along Eighth Street, visiting restaurants and popping into stores.

Hannah Van Dyke, a Hope College graduate who made Holland her home, appreciates the fact that the city offers diverse holiday options centered around locals.

"I'm looking forward to Magic at the Mill, because I love going there with my nieces and nephews and just seeing the joy and the awe on their face to see the lights display," Van Dyke said. "But I'm also excited for Dutch Winterfest. It's a new addition this year, and it's been really cool to see the community come together to put together the art and the installation."

Van Dyke described Holland as "a charming Hallmark town" that encourages people to slow down and enjoy time with family and friends during the holiday season.

The downtown area also features the newly-opened Holland Ice Park, where visitors can book ice skating sessions or try curling while enjoying the other holiday festivities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

