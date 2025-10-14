Holland artist gains national acclaim, but finds purpose in community work

HOLLAND, Mich. — Artist Carolyn Stich, a fixture in the Holland community for nearly two decades, is gaining national recognition for her creative work. Stich’s poster “We the People” recently took first place in the Daughters of the American Revolution’s national Constitution Week poster contest, a moment she called “an unbelievable feeling.”

“It was such an honor to actually receive first place, and because it is a national competition, I was very proud of that,” Stich said. “Anytime that your art, something that you put on paper, is recognized and celebrated, it’s just an unbelievable feeling."

Last month, she addressed the DAR national conference about her work and the influences behind it.

But while Stich’s work reaches national audiences, her focus remains on the Holland community. Her downtown studio, Carolyn Stich Studio, is approaching its 20th anniversary.

“I'm traditional pen and ink and gouache paint. And so once I finish it, I do take a photo of it, and then turn it into all of this magic," explained Stich. "We have cards and prints and I’m licensed with a few of these companies ... We have flags and pillows and everything you can think of, bags and cutting boards and license plate holder frames."

Stich's artistic career was partly influenced early on by her mother.

“My mother drew, and she did artwork, so I just kind of followed in her footsteps. She passed away when I was a teenager, so I just kind of kept it going," Stich said. "But I've always drawn and I've always known that that would be my passion, and what I wanted to to do in life, and so I've been very fortunate to be able to follow that passion."

Beyond studio work, Stich is passionate about bringing the benefits of art to underserved populations.

Twice a month, she supplies Holland’s unhoused residents at Refresh with art supplies and opportunities for creative expression. A collaboration between Community Action House and First United Methodist Church of Holland, the program provides the unhoused with access to services like showers, case management, personal care items, and clothing.

“I think art is important, so I take it to the unhoused folks every other Friday,” Stich said. “I just feel that I would be in their shoes if my life had gone in the same direction. They’re no different than the rest of us.”

Stich also partners with Benjamin’s Hope, a local organization supporting adults with special needs.

“I love working with them. We just finished an Art Prize exhibit, which was awesome,” she said. "I go there like once a month to do art with them."

A two-time cancer survivor, Stich said the outpouring of community support during tough times inspired her to give back.

“West Michigan has given a lot to me … everyone really stepped up when I was sick,” Stich said. “If we have a gift, I think it’s important to try to give it back.”

Her creative influence extends beyond Holland. Earlier this year, Stich contributed illustrations for families affected by wildfires in Los Angeles, producing more than 100 drawings of homes lost to the disaster. It's a project she's still currently working on.

"I've done about 140 homes for [Asher Bingham]. But we also have 1700 homes. So, she's done quite a few. So, I do them any chance I can, but I've been honored to to do that and to be a part of that," Stich said.

Stich urges everyone, artist or novice, to find time for creativity.

“I would ask, even if you don’t think that you’re an artist, just grab some paint and express yourself,” she said. “Any way that you can find a creative outlet, to escape everything for a hot minute and create, art is a wonderful way to do that.”

You can purchase Stich's "We the People" poster through the Daughters of the American Revolution website.

