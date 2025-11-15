$11.5M Holland Ice Park opens with year-round programming planned

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Ice Park officially opened Friday, featuring skating, curling and amenities designed for both winter and summer use.

The facility includes an ice skating pond, a 700 foot skating ribbon, a separate curling sheet, three fireplaces, and a concession stand.

"So far, it's pretty fun. It's a nice little loop," said 12-year-old Lucas Courbier after his skate session. "Everybody should come check out this park because it's really fun."

Mayor Nathan Bocks said the ice park will make Holland a year-round destination and provide an economic boost during traditionally slow winter months.

"We've already had people say we're going to come spend two, three nights, come and ice skate, come and shop downtown," Bocks said. "We're expecting our hotels, our restaurants, our shops downtown to see a major economic boost in the months that were always the slowest for them, in January and February."

The facility was designed for summer programming as well. Velo City Cycles will run their Velo Kids program at the site.

"We're also going to be building what's called a bicycle pump track just across the field there," Bocks said.

An amphitheater built into the facility will host plays and yoga classes during the warmer seasons.

"Our recreation department is planning on programming this every single day of the year during Tulip Time," Bocks added.

Next week, Holland City Council will consider whether to expand the social district to include the Ice Park.

"On Wednesday, City Council is going to again be discussing whether or not we're going to expand to the social district into this area. If we do that, you will be able to bring a beverage from the downtown area and be able to sit in here. Haven't decided on that yet," Bocks said.

The Ice Park was made possible by a $1 million pledge from Holland native Frank Kraai, who donated the money on the condition that construction begin before his death.

"Frank Kraai was a very good friend of mine for many, many years," said visitor, Lou Wagenveld. "He was a humble man, very progressive in his thinking, and he wanted to contribute to our community, and he did that."

Wagenveld said the ice park fits Holland's Dutch heritage.

"For a Dutch town ... It's symbolic to have an ice rink," Wagenveld said. "I think everybody middle age and up in Holland grew up with that kind of legend that comes from a novel Hans Brinker and The Silver Skates."

