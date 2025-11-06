HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Farmers Market will remain open through late December, offering fresh produce, local foods, and holiday décor to area residents even as temperatures drop in West Michigan.

The market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday in November, and on Saturdays through December 21.

Shoppers can choose from locally grown fruits and vegetables, meat, eggs, honey, maple syrup, jams, baked goods, and specialty foods. Vendors will also feature fresh greenery, porch pots, and festive wreaths for holiday decorating.

Holland Farmers Market returns for winter season, hosts holiday food drive

This season, the market invites shoppers to support Community Action House’s Food Club, a membership-based grocery store serving low-income families in Holland. The “Thanks For Giving” food drive runs from November 1 to November 22.

Customers who donate healthy, non-perishable items, such as flour, broth, dried or canned beans, cooking oils, pasta, juice, and canned fruit, at the market will receive an entry into a gift basket giveaway. The basket includes Holland Farmers Market merchandise and $100 in Market Bucks gift certificates redeemable with vendors.

On select Saturdays in November and December, the market will expand to include the Holland Area Friends of Art’s Kerstmarkt, a traditional Dutch outdoor market. The Kerstmarkt features local artisans selling items like unique gifts, holiday décor, and home-baked goods.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube