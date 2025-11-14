GRAND OPENING: Holland Community Skate Park officially opens to the public

HOLLAND, Mich. — It's a project more than a year in the making. Today neighbors can officially check out the Holland Ice Park.

The Ice Park is located by Window on the Waterfront park, at the corner of 6th St. and Central Ave. Skaters will take the ice for the first time starting at 6 p.m.

The most important thing to know: reservations are required ahead of time if you'd like to check it out. You can purchase them online.

Open Skate:



$10/person

90 minutes of skate time

Complimentary skate rental

Can bring your own skates

Curling Rink:



Up to 8 people

$75-$125 per session depending on date/time

90 minutes

The ice park is set to stay open through March 15, weather permitting.

HOLLAND ICE PARK JOURNEY: Check out some of our previous coverage on the journey to bring the Ice Park to life.