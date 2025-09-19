'Draw people from all over': Holland Community Ice Park set to open Nov. 14

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland’s new Community Ice Park is set to open November 14, after more than a year of construction. The $11.5 million facility aims to become a social hub for the community, offering activities including open skate sessions, learn-to-skate classes, and curling.

“The picnic tables have shown up. The Adirondack chairs have shown up. We’ve even got lockers to put your boots in,” Mayor Nathan Bocks said. “We’ve even built in the breezeway between the buildings. We’re going to have glass garage doors that are going to come down and break the wind so parents and grandparents can stand in a warm environment while their kids and their grandkids are out there skating.”

Bocks highlighted amenities such as concession stands, including hot chocolate, and three gas fireplaces.

“We’ve got two that you can access by walking. We’ve got one that you can only access out on the ribbon by skating to it," Bocks said.

The ice park was designed with a specific vision in mind, combining the wilderness of the area with the urban aspect of the city, just blocks away.

"We've got a prairie out in the park, and as you're skating on the pond, you're in more of the urban area. As you go out onto the ribbon, you completely lose sight of all of the urban area, and you're in the middle of the wilderness. So, we deliberately designed it that way so that people could have that full experience."

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Mayor Nathan Bocks

Open skate sessions will be available for 90 minutes at $10, including skate rental. “You’ll come through, you’ll skate for 90 minutes, and then our Zamboni will come through and clean,” said Bocks.

Curling rink rental will cost $75 to $125 per 90-minute session on weekdays, and $125 to $150 on weekends. The park schedule includes evening and weekend sessions, with rest days on Mondays.

The ice park is designed for year-round use, with heated sidewalks adjacent to the frozen rink and more than enough cooling power for three NHL-sized rinks.

“Our recreation department has programmed this year round, we’re building a little amphitheater over in the side so rec classes can put on plays. They can do yoga classes,” Bocks said.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17

Local cycling activities will also be connected.

“Velo City Cycles is running their Velo Kids program out of this area... City council just approved a contract to build a bicycle pump track just about a mile from here,” Bocks added.

Prior to the ice park’s construction, the city spent $9.5 million on a snow melt system for Sixth Street.

“Traffic down here has been incredible the last year and a half... it’s made the properties around here just that much more valuable,” Bocks said.

Officials expect the new facility to boost tourism and extend visitor stays.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17

“We know it’s going to draw people from all over, that’s going to turn a one or two-night stay in Holland to a three or four-night stay,” Bocks said.

Jupy Honeycutt, Discover Holland’s sports marketing director, said in early September, “I think that’s going to drive a lot of people into downtown Holland. It’s going to be great because that’s right before the holidays as well.”

The park was made possible by Frank Kraai, who pledged $1 million to the city if construction began before his passing.

The grand opening ceremony for the Community Ice Park will take place November 14 at 2 p.m., with a ribbon cutting. Advance reservations are required for the 6 p.m. skate sessions via hollandrecreation.com.

Community Ice Park Pricing

