GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — As investigators continue piecing together what led up to the deaths of eight family members found inside a Grand Haven Township home, relatives are asking the public to remember the lives of the victims rather than the tragedy that ended them.

WATCH: "Inconsolable": Relatives of Grand Haven Township family shocked at murder-suicide

"Inconsolable": Relatives of Grand Haven Township family shocked at murder-suicide

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that investigators believe 43-year-old Kristopher Karolkiewicz shot and killed his wife, Mandy Karolkiewicz, and the couple's six children before setting their home on fire and taking his own life.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Investigators ID family found dead in Grand Haven Twp home, ruled murder-suicide

Investigators ID family found dead in Grand Haven Twp home, ruled murder-suicide

For Mandy's cousin, Emily Jones, the news was almost impossible to comprehend.

"I just went into shock," she said. "I quite literally went to my knees and was just inconsolable."

Emily Jones. Mandy Karolkiewicz (left) posing in a photo with her cousin Emily Jones (right).

Jones says learning who was responsible made an already devastating loss even harder to process.

"It's not something you ever expect from a stranger or a family member, but I think in this situation it feels more personal,” Jones said.

She described her cousin as someone who was a sweet, bubbly, kind mother and friend.

"She was really just somebody that loved life, loved her kids, loved her family, loved her job," Jones said. "It was great to see her become that person over time."

Emily Jones. Emily Jones (left) smiling next to Mandy Karolkiewicz (right) in their younger years.

As loved ones continue to mourn, local advocates say the tragedy is also a reminder that abuse and violence can occur in any community, regardless of how safe or stable it may appear from the outside.

"We who work in this field, we know the danger is everywhere, and is far deeper than people realize," said Suzanne Katerberg, crisis and supportive services coordinator for the Holland-based advocacy organization Resilience.

Katerberg said cases involving family violence often leave communities searching for answers because many warning signs remain hidden from public view.

"It is in every single community," she said. "For every really wonderful, nice neighborhood, there's going to be abusers, there's going to be people who are in unsafe situations in every neighborhood, in every culture, everywhere."

Resilience provides free and confidential support services for people experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, and other forms of abuse. Katerberg said the organization's resources are available 24 hours a day for anyone seeking help.

"I think that there's a lot of assumptions about what happens when people come to agencies like this, but we are focused on empowering that individual,” Katerberg said. "We can give them choices and options, they can choose what they need, and we are going to be there with them along the way."

In the days following the tragedy, Jones said her family has been comforted by an outpouring of support from the community and beyond.

"We see the messages of support, we feel the prayers, we see what's happening, and it just means the world to all of us," she said.

While the investigation continues, Jones hopes people remember Mandy as a devoted mother who cared deeply about her children and her work in education.

Family of Amanda Karolkiewicz Amanda "Mandy" Karolkiewicz (third from left) poses for a photo with her six children. The 39-year-old and all of her children were shot and killed by her husband in their Grand Haven Township home on July 24, 2026, said the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

"She loved her children immensely," Jones said. "She loved all children."

More than anything, Jones said she wants the public's focus to remain on the lives that were lost.

"We want people to focus on who they were and their lives and everything good and wonderful about them, and not what happened at the end," she said.

Resilience operates a 24-hour help line. You can reach their English line at 1-800-848-5991 and their Spanish line at 1-866-728-2131.

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