8 family members found dead after suspicious house fire in Grand Haven Township

GRAND HAVEN TWP, Mich. — Eight family members — two adults and six children — are dead after a house fire in Grand Haven Township, and the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is calling the deaths suspicious.

Firefighters found the eight bodies inside a home in the 14900 block of Riverside Trail after responding to reports of white smoke coming from the house just before noon Friday.



Deputies and fire crews had first responded to the area between 8:30 and 9 a.m. after people in the area reported smelling smoke. Crews searched but could not find a fire at that time.

When callers reported seeing white smoke coming from a house, crews returned and worked to put out the flames. They also searched the residence for victims, which is when they found the eight bodies inside.

Detectives remain on scene. Arson investigators with the Michigan State Police are assisting with the investigation.

The investigation remains active. Officials say they will release more information as it becomes available.

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