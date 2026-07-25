GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven Area Public Schools says it is preparing to support students, staff and families following a devastating incident in Grand Haven Township that left eight family members dead, shaking the lakeshore community.

WATCH: Grand Haven schools preparing support following Grand Haven Township death investigation

Grand Haven Schools Preparing Support Following Tragic Grand Haven Township Death Investigation

The statement from the district came Saturday, one day after investigators discovered the bodies of two adults and six children inside a home on Riverside Trail following a suspicious fire.



Authorities have identified the victims as members of the same family. The deaths remain under investigation, and officials have not yet released details about what may have led to the incident.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 8 family members found dead after suspicious house fire in Grand Haven Township

8 family members found dead after suspicious house fire in Grand Haven Township

In a message to families and the community, Grand Haven Area Public Schools acknowledged that several of the victims were school-aged children and described the loss as a tragedy for the entire community.

"Regardless of the details that may emerge, this is a devastating incident and a tragic loss for our community," the statement said. "Our hearts are with all those impacted, and we know many throughout our community may be grieving and struggling to process this news."

While school is not currently in session, district leaders said they are preparing to provide support services as more information becomes available.

The district also encouraged anyone struggling to process the news to seek help through available mental health resources, including the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, Crisis Text Line and Ottawa County Community Mental Health.

School officials asked community members to respect the privacy of those involved and avoid spreading unconfirmed information while the investigation continues.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has not released additional details about the investigation.

WXMI.

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