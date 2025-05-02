Holland Township's Hawthorn park to receive $1.1 Million upgrade amid rising popularity

HOLLAND TWP., Mich. — Hawthorn Pond, located in Holland Township, is gaining attention as a cherished local spot, thanks to its natural environment with birds and fishing opportunities.

John Bush, a resident, describes visiting the park as "therapy," expressing satisfaction with his catches. Meanwhile, Virginia Berger, who works nearby, finds respite in daily strolls at the park to escape her office setting.

The park has been around since 2012, and with its popularity rising over the years, City Manager Steve Bulthuis announced a $1.1 million enhancement project approved on April 17.

This includes new amenities like a permanent restroom, increased parking, and improved lighting.

The park will also see the addition of a boardwalk as part of a larger collaboration involving Zeeland Charter Township and Ottawa County Parks to establish a 2.7-mile trail way.

Steve Bulthuis articulated the project's aim to complete a segment of the Makatoa Greenway.

“We saw an opportunity here to complete a portion of that Macatawa Greenway with this project,” Bulthuis said. “We wanted to make sure that we connected the two so that people who are using those new amenities can make it down to the existing facilities and vice versa.”

“I think it's nice to just have an area that people can come to and they can feel comfortable at, and they can just be surrounded by nature and not in a concrete jungle,” Berger said.

Bush believes the upgrades will draw more visitors and interest in outdoor activities.

"It would bring more people in. It would show more people this area, of course, and people would start taking more interest in, maybe the outdoors,” said Bush.

The project is set to commence in two weeks, with a target completion by fall, enhancing the park's accessibility and appeal.

