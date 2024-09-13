Holland native, UM freshman offered unique opportunity to introduce potential future VP

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A west Michigan teen had a quite an opportunity on the rally stage Thursday to introduce the potential future vice president.

Mariah Stewart is a Holland native and freshman at the University of Michigan. She said she's been politically involved both in west Wichigan and now studies sociology.

She said she was invited to a roundtable discussion in west Michigan with other local leaders in politics, and they liked what she presented there so she was invited back and couldn't pass on the opportunity.

"Growing up, I didn't see a lot of women in politics, or even young women," she shared. "So being able to be someone like that for other young women, I hope that I inspire them and show them that they can do whatever they put their mind to, and also that we deserve a place in these conversations."

She said one day you might see her running for office.

