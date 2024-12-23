Holiday Shopping Surge: Grand Rapids small businesses see late-season boost

We're coming off the final weekend to get holiday shopping done with Christmas and the start of Hanukkah just two days away.

When the holiday shopping season first got started, traffic was slow for local shops and small business in downtown Grand Rapids. It might have taken some time, but the shopping is picking up.

The door bells have been moving a lot in recent weeks at Oh Hello Companies in Grand Rapids

“I think the season started a little late this year, but it definitely has gotten a little busier, which is great to see.” said Alex Benda, co-owner of Oh Hello Companies as well as Courage and Soar.

Last month FOX 17 spoke with the Benda, but things weren’t looking so good in November.

Sales were down 10% and that wasn’t just for the holiday season, but its year-to-date total. In the last month, things have taken a swing in the positive direction for Benda.

“So now when we look at our numbers, we're only down 2% from last year.” Benda said. “I think this year, people realize that that this store has more to offer than just what was here before.”

The family also own Courage and Soar boutique, which has seen more business, with owners reporting 25% increase from last year.

“We have people coming all the way from Detroit, from the Carolinas,” Benda said. “They have come just for the store, we weren't expecting in the last couple months, in almost every day, which has been really exciting.”

Customers are taking advantage as the countdown to Christmas gets closer and closer.

“I like coming into little, small shops here when I’m on my lunch break, I have to get gifts from my husband.” said Mollie Swendrowsk, a customer of Oh Hello Company. “Amazon, everything gets to you fast, but you can also get to it fast by just coming in, supporting local people in the community too."

And it helps when shopping for niche items that online stores don’t have.

“I wanted something Michigan centric to give to my sister who lives out of state,” said Rob Sondrop. “And also, I have several friends who own small businesses, so I know how important shopping local is.”

While the holidays might have taken a positive swing, it’s not all cheers.

“It’s been a scary year think we all can feel that things this year are a little different,” said Benda. “So, we're all kind of waiting to see how that pans out, but we are seeing things catch up to where we're kind of hoping they are.”

Benda hopes continued events in and around downtown will help business continue to pick up.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube