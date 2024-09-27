Hispanic Heritage Month: an immigrant impact on West Michigan economy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As Hispanic Heritage Month continues, FOX 17 is sharing stories of Latinos who make a positive impact on our West Michigan communities.

From Mexico to Michigan, by way of farm work, Ruben Juarez is now the CEO of a company that works to help get people jobs, grow careers and community. Juarez shared his experience with FOX 17.

"My parents and I, my brothers, migrated from Mexico when I was seven years old," Juarez explained.

Juarez recalls his first years in the U.S. when his family struggled to find work wherever they could. "My dad was a farm worker, and we bounced around from state to state for a while."

It was a time Juarez says shaped his work ethic.

His family's journey finally landed them in Fruitport, Michigan. "They were hoping that we would really pursue the American dream. The idea of coming here, planting good roots and making something of yourself."

It was a very scary time. "We weren't legal," Juarez added. That reality created uncertainty.

"It took 1984 to 1985. During that time is when Ronald Reagan gave us the amnesty, which was a beautiful gift. Probably one of the best gifts we've ever had. So that allowed us to become citizens."

That didn't mean he forgot what it was like growing up as an immigrant.

"Being different, you know, my color, and when I first started school, I couldn't speak English. So you're always a little bit different. It was hard."

It was that struggle which planted the seed convincing Juarez to help people see their value.

"A lot of people don't necessarily see you as potential. They already have you in a box of a stereotype, what job they assume you'll do."

His parents told him, "It's a challenge."

Well, challenge accepted.

Juarez attended Ferris State University graduating with a degree in Human Resources.

He'd then work for Heinz pickle factory in Holland recruiting temp employees, then PADNOS recycling. It all led to becoming the CEO of WORKFORCE Staffing Agency, connecting job seekers with opportunities.

When people come to WORKFORCE, he's fulfilling his goal: helping people see their value.

"We treat them like they are the most important person in this room, because if it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be here. We wouldn't have this."

Seeing their potential is what it's all about. He tells clients, "Hey, this might be a starting point for you," while realizing they had it inside them all along.

"Strive and have goals and have dreams, and you can go from production to management to CEO."

Because that's what his parents showed him.

"I mean, if it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be here."

Juarez says he plans to expand WORKFORCE to Detroit. There are currently five locations throughout Michigan.

