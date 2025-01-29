Hispanic Center of Western MI handing out 'Know Your Rights' cards on immigration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Hispanic Center of Western Michigan wants to clear the air of any speculation tied to the increased enforcement of U.S. immigration law.

They’re passing out “Know Your Rights” cards in an effort to show they are a trusted source for families and community members.

“We are hearing firsthand how deeply this situation is affecting our neighbors,” says President Melissa Boughner. “Our role is to ensure that every person in our community feels informed, empowered, and supported. These resources help individuals stand up for their rights and access the tools they need to protect themselves and their families.”

The Hispanic Center will collaborate with local groups specializing in legal services. They will also meet with multiple leaders, including the consulate general of Mexico.

