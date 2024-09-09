Highest of hopes for fans and businesses as Lions kick off 2024 season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Detroit Lions kicked off their 2024 season Sunday night with a lot to live up to after making it to the NFC Championship game last season.

While the fans are counting on a return to form, there are businesses counting on it as well.

The fans can't have higher hopes after ending last season one game shy of the Superbowl.

"They're a better team," Ken Knoll said. "We will win it all. We will win it all."

Knoll has run Momentum Sports Tours for forty years. He offers a unique experience by busing fans from Grand Rapids to Detroit and setting them up with a good view.

"Lions' side of the field, about halfway up in the stands, right at the end of the Lions' bench," he explained where his group of season tickets are located.

The recent Lions success has been good for business.

"This is a combination of many, many, many, many years I've been [doing this]," he said. "I've been through some dry times, and this is finally happening."

The view hasn't always been pretty but it's looking up.

"I've got a mostly a regular customer base that shows up a lot," he added. "Especially lately when the Lions have been so good."

For more information on Momentum Sports Tours, click here.

