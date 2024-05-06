Heritage Hill Turkey, YOU SHALL NOT PASS!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet the Grand Rapids turkey, a feisty character who declared, you shall not pass.

On a memorable Monday, tourists from Tours Around Michigan were in for a surprise encounter with the 'Heritage Hill Turkey.'

Many gobbled at the fowl play.

"So the turkeys get pretty angry. You can see he's pecking at the car, so yea they're trying to be helpful and the turkey is like get out of my street. So yea that is an angry, angry turkey," Guide Candice Smith said.

This turkey had plenty of time to cool down after the morning group came on through. Then, when the second group came through, the 'Heritage Hill Turkey' allowed them to pass through, but not without a quick check to see if it was time.

"He has given us permission," Smith said. He's just doing his thing. He's like, what am I going to do with this giant bus? Can you honk, maybe, and scare him away? "Well, here we go, bye, Mr. Turkey! That was crazy, right? Welcome to Heritage Hill."

The guide explains they encountered this turkey traffic cop near the corner of Fulton and College.

It's not uncommon for these birds to get a little confrontational around breeding season.

This turkey might have gone a little over done to other cars. All the cars on the road weren't enough for this guy to chicken out after setting a clear pecking order on his side of town.

