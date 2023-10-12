Haunted attractions, U-Picks & more: Your ultimate guide to fall in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — From apple orchards, cider and donuts— to corn mazes, pumpkin picking and haunted attractions— there are plenty of ways to get in the fall spirit throughout West Michigan.

Corn Mazes

5 Acre Corn Maze at Apple Valley Fun Farm— 7737 Fruit Ridge Ave. NW, Sparta

Open Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. Admission: $15, Free for children under two



Apple Valley Fun Farm

A-Mazing Acres Corn Maze— 18430 US-12 East, Edwardsburg

Open Wednesdays- Fridays through Oct. 27, 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. Open Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Farm Admission: $16, Free for children under three

African Safari Corn Maze at Heidi's Farmstand & Bakery— 11999 Cascade Rd. SE, Lowell

Open Mondays- Fridays through Oct. 31, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Open Saturdays through Oct. 28, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Entrance time extended to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28 Ages 14 and up: $7, Ages three-13: $5

Corn Maze + Back 40 at Schwallier's— 1185 9 Mile NW, Sparta

Open Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Admission: $14 (+$5 for a bucket of apples to shoot out of the cannons)

Corn Maze at Crane Orchards— 6054 124th Ave., Fennville

Open daily through the month of October, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Ages 11 and up: $8, Ages six-ten: $5, Free for children five and under

Corn Maze at Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery— 3142 4 Mile Rd. NE, Grand Rapids

Open daily through Nov. 5, 10 a.m.- last entry at 5 p.m. (Sundays— 12 p.m.- last entry at 5 p.m.) $9 per person, Free for children under two

Deep Roots Corn Maze— 8410 Whitneyville Ave. SE, Alto

Open daily through Oct. 31 Open Fridays and Saturdays until 10 p.m. Daytime Admission: $10, Free for children three and under; Flashlight Nights Admission: $11, Free for children three and under; Glow Nights Admission: $13, Free for children three and under



Deep Roots Produce

Four Green Fields Farm Corn Maze— 15693 Wilson Road, Rodney

Open Saturdays through Oct. 28, 12 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. Open Sundays through Oct. 29, 2 p.m.- 5 p.m. $3 per person, Free for children under five

Giant Corn Maze at Fruit Ridge Hayrides & Fall Fun— 11966 Fruit Ridge NW, Kent City

Open Fridays through Oct. 27, 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. Open Saturdays, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. Open Sundays, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Glow Maze at Swift Pumpkins and Produce, LLC— 336 Butz Road, Bronson

Saturdays through Oct. 21, 6 p.m.- 10 p.m. $10 per person

New Salem Daytime Corn Maze— 4516 24th St., Dorr

Open Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. $8 per person, Free for children under three

Swift Pumpkins and Produce LLC Corn Maze— 336 Butz Road, Bronson

Open Fridays through Oct. 27, 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. Open Saturdays through Oct. 28, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Open Sundays through Oct. 29, 11 a.m- 5 p.m.

West Michigan Corn Maize at Bethke Farms— 12124 136th Ave., Grand Haven

Open Mondays- Thursdays through Oct. 30, 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. Open Fridays- Sundays through Oct. 29, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. $5 per person, Free for children under three



Haunted Attractions

Abandoned Acres Farm at Apple Valley Fun Farm— 7737 Fruit Ridge Ave. NW, Sparta

Open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28, dusk- 12 a.m. Open Thursdays and Sundays through Oct. 29, dusk- 10 p.m. "LIGHTS OUT" on Halloween night, dusk- 10 p.m., groups will enter the haunted attraction in complete darkness with nothing but glow sticks to light their way! VIP: $100, Fast Pass: $55, General Admission: $35, The Old Eli Experience: $5

Cornwell's Turkeyville U.S.A. Haunted Adventure— 18935 15 1/2 Mile Road, Marshall

Open Saturdays through Oct. 28, 12 p.m.- 5 p.m. Open Sundays through Oct. 29, 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. $12 per person— Includes Spooky Hay Ride, Corn Maze, Haunted Barn and Ghoulish Train

Four Green Fields Farm Haunted Maze— 15693 Wilson Road, Rodney

Open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28, 8 p.m.- 10:30 p.m. $4 per person

Friends of the Red Mill Ninth Annual Haunted Mill— 450 Water St., Portland

Open Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. Open Sunday, Oct. 22, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. $5 per person



Friends of the Red Mill

Ghosts of Kalamazoo Historic Tour

Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m. at Heritage Hall— 625 Oakland Dr., Kalamazoo Saturday, Oct. 28, 6 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery— 1015 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo $10 per person in advance (plus fees), $15 per person at the door

The Haunt— 1256 28th St. SW, Wyoming

Open Fridays and Saturdays Oct. 14- Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m.- midnight Open Friday, Oct. 13, Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4, 6:30 p.m.- 10:30 p.m. Open Thursdays and Sundays through Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m.- 10:30 p.m. VIP: $50, General Admission: $30

Haunted Corn Maze at New Salem Corn Maze— 4516 24th St., Dorr

Open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29, dusk- 11 p.m. $25

Haunted Hall— 6621 Heights Ravenna Rd., Fruitport (Muskegon County Fairgrounds)

Open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 21, 7 p.m.- 11 p.m. General Admission: $15, Fast Pass: $20

Haunt Park— 7656 Ravine Rd., Kalamazoo— Four available attractions: Psycho Ward, Nightmares, The Clown Mansion and Camp Crystal Lake Paintball

Open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m.- 11 p.m. Open Thursday, Oct. 26 and Halloween night, 7:30 p.m.- 10 p.m. Four attractions: $30 (VIP: $50, $60 at the gate), Three attractions: $25 (VIP: $40, $50 at the gate), Two attractions: $20 (VIP: $30, $40 at the gate), Single attraction: $15



Nightmare Realm— 23492 Red Arrow Hwy., Mattawan

Open Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.- 11 p.m. Open Sunday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.- 10 p.m. Season Pass: $100, VIP: $55, Front-of-the-Line Admission: $40, General Admission: $25

Niles Scream Park— 855 Mayflower Rd., Niles

Open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28, 7 p.m.- 11 p.m. Open Sundays through Oct. 29, 7 p.m.- 10 p.m. "Black Out" Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m.- 10 p.m. Individual Attraction Tickets (The Niles Haunted House, The Field of Screams, Haunted Duplex— Blackbeard's Revenge and Ghostly Hollow, Hooded— 18 and up, The Dark Terror-tory Haunted Hayride and Escape Rooms): Ranging from $5- $22 per person, Combination Packages: Ranging from $31- $45 per person



Screaming Acres— 3060 N Johnson Rd., Trufant

Open Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m.- 11 p.m.— Children's Haunted Trail: 1 p.m.- 11 p.m., Main Haunted Trail: 8 p.m.- 11 p.m. Adult Camping Pass: $100, Adult Walk Pass: $30, Children's Camping Pass: $50, Children's Walk Pass: $20

Witches Woods at New Salem Corn Maze— 4516 24th St., Dorr— Two available trails

Open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29, dusk- 11 p.m. $25 per trail



Orchards/Pumpkin Patches

A-Mazing Acres— 18430 US-12 East, Edwardsburg

Open Wednesdays- Fridays through Oct. 27, 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. Open Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Farm Admission: $16, Free for children under three; Combo Admission (includes three stamps for additional fee activities including Gem Mining, Hay Ride, Cow Train Ride and Apple Cannon): $22, Free for children under three; Season Pass: $37.50

Anderson & Girls Orchard— 2985 N Sheridan Road, Stanton

Open daily through Dec. 1, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Apple Valley Fun Farm— 7737 Fruit Ridge Ave. NW, Sparta

Open Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. Admission: $15, Free for children under two

Bethke Farms— 12124 136th Ave., Grand Haven

Open Mondays- Thursdays through Oct. 30, 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. Open Fridays- Sundays through Oct. 29, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Blok Orchard— 6365 4 Mile Road, Ada

Open Mondays- Fridays, 9 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Open Saturdays, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Bosserd Family Farm— 14721 Verona Rd., Marshall

Fall Fun on the Farm: Open daily through Oct. 31, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. $10 per child, $3 per adult when paying for child, $5 per adult without child

Crane Orchards— 6054 124th Ave., Fennville

Open daily through the month of October, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Crane's U-Pick— 6017 124th Ave., Fennville

Open daily, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. (Sundays— 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.)

Deep Roots Produce— 8410 Whitneyville Ave. SE, Alto

Open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. Open Fridays, 10 a.m.- 10 p.m. Open Saturdays, 9 a.m.- 10 p.m. Open Sundays, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.



Morse Brothers Farm— 2925 6 Mile Rd. NW, Comstock Park

Open daily in October, 1:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. (Saturdays and Sundays— 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.)

New Salem Corn Maze— 4516 24th St., Dorr

Open Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. $8 per person, Free for children under three

Olin Farm— 10991 Vergennes St. SE, Lowell

Open Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29, 12 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Paulson's Pumpkin Patch— 11164 Belding Rd., Belding

Open daily, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.

PeePaw's Pumpkin Patch— 6300 S Bradley Rd., Bellevue

Open Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. $7 per person, Free for children under two



