Haunted attractions, U-Picks & more: Your ultimate guide to fall in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — From apple orchards, cider and donuts— to corn mazes, pumpkin picking and haunted attractions— there are plenty of ways to get in the fall spirit throughout West Michigan.
Corn Mazes
- 5 Acre Corn Maze at Apple Valley Fun Farm— 7737 Fruit Ridge Ave. NW, Sparta
- Open Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.
- Admission: $15, Free for children under two
- A-Mazing Acres Corn Maze— 18430 US-12 East, Edwardsburg
- Open Wednesdays- Fridays through Oct. 27, 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Open Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.
- Farm Admission: $16, Free for children under three
- African Safari Corn Maze at Heidi's Farmstand & Bakery— 11999 Cascade Rd. SE, Lowell
- Open Mondays- Fridays through Oct. 31, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- Open Saturdays through Oct. 28, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Entrance time extended to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28
- Ages 14 and up: $7, Ages three-13: $5
- Corn Maze + Back 40 at Schwallier's— 1185 9 Mile NW, Sparta
- Open Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- Admission: $14 (+$5 for a bucket of apples to shoot out of the cannons)
- Corn Maze at Crane Orchards— 6054 124th Ave., Fennville
- Open daily through the month of October, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- Ages 11 and up: $8, Ages six-ten: $5, Free for children five and under
- Corn Maze at Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery— 3142 4 Mile Rd. NE, Grand Rapids
- Open daily through Nov. 5, 10 a.m.- last entry at 5 p.m. (Sundays— 12 p.m.- last entry at 5 p.m.)
- $9 per person, Free for children under two
- Deep Roots Corn Maze— 8410 Whitneyville Ave. SE, Alto
- Open daily through Oct. 31
- Open Fridays and Saturdays until 10 p.m.
- Daytime Admission: $10, Free for children three and under; Flashlight Nights Admission: $11, Free for children three and under; Glow Nights Admission: $13, Free for children three and under
- Four Green Fields Farm Corn Maze— 15693 Wilson Road, Rodney
- Open Saturdays through Oct. 28, 12 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.
- Open Sundays through Oct. 29, 2 p.m.- 5 p.m.
- $3 per person, Free for children under five
- Giant Corn Maze at Fruit Ridge Hayrides & Fall Fun— 11966 Fruit Ridge NW, Kent City
- Open Fridays through Oct. 27, 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.
- Open Saturdays, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.
- Open Sundays, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Glow Maze at Swift Pumpkins and Produce, LLC— 336 Butz Road, Bronson
- Saturdays through Oct. 21, 6 p.m.- 10 p.m.
- $10 per person
- New Salem Daytime Corn Maze— 4516 24th St., Dorr
- Open Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- $8 per person, Free for children under three
- Swift Pumpkins and Produce LLC Corn Maze— 336 Butz Road, Bronson
- Open Fridays through Oct. 27, 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.
- Open Saturdays through Oct. 28, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.
- Open Sundays through Oct. 29, 11 a.m- 5 p.m.
- West Michigan Corn Maize at Bethke Farms— 12124 136th Ave., Grand Haven
- Open Mondays- Thursdays through Oct. 30, 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.
- Open Fridays- Sundays through Oct. 29, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.
- $5 per person, Free for children under three
Haunted Attractions
- Abandoned Acres Farm at Apple Valley Fun Farm— 7737 Fruit Ridge Ave. NW, Sparta
- Open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28, dusk- 12 a.m.
- Open Thursdays and Sundays through Oct. 29, dusk- 10 p.m.
- "LIGHTS OUT" on Halloween night, dusk- 10 p.m., groups will enter the haunted attraction in complete darkness with nothing but glow sticks to light their way!
- VIP: $100, Fast Pass: $55, General Admission: $35, The Old Eli Experience: $5
- Cornwell's Turkeyville U.S.A. Haunted Adventure— 18935 15 1/2 Mile Road, Marshall
- Open Saturdays through Oct. 28, 12 p.m.- 5 p.m.
- Open Sundays through Oct. 29, 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.
- $12 per person— Includes Spooky Hay Ride, Corn Maze, Haunted Barn and Ghoulish Train
- Four Green Fields Farm Haunted Maze— 15693 Wilson Road, Rodney
- Open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28, 8 p.m.- 10:30 p.m.
- $4 per person
- Friends of the Red Mill Ninth Annual Haunted Mill— 450 Water St., Portland
- Open Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.
- Open Sunday, Oct. 22, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- $5 per person
- Ghosts of Kalamazoo Historic Tour
- Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m. at Heritage Hall— 625 Oakland Dr., Kalamazoo
- Saturday, Oct. 28, 6 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery— 1015 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo
- $10 per person in advance (plus fees), $15 per person at the door
- The Haunt— 1256 28th St. SW, Wyoming
- Open Fridays and Saturdays Oct. 14- Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m.- midnight
- Open Friday, Oct. 13, Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4, 6:30 p.m.- 10:30 p.m.
- Open Thursdays and Sundays through Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m.- 10:30 p.m.
- VIP: $50, General Admission: $30
- Haunted Corn Maze at New Salem Corn Maze— 4516 24th St., Dorr
- Open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29, dusk- 11 p.m.
- $25
- Haunted Hall— 6621 Heights Ravenna Rd., Fruitport (Muskegon County Fairgrounds)
- Open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 21, 7 p.m.- 11 p.m.
- General Admission: $15, Fast Pass: $20
- Haunt Park— 7656 Ravine Rd., Kalamazoo— Four available attractions: Psycho Ward, Nightmares, The Clown Mansion and Camp Crystal Lake Paintball
- Open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m.- 11 p.m.
- Open Thursday, Oct. 26 and Halloween night, 7:30 p.m.- 10 p.m.
- Four attractions: $30 (VIP: $50, $60 at the gate), Three attractions: $25 (VIP: $40, $50 at the gate), Two attractions: $20 (VIP: $30, $40 at the gate), Single attraction: $15
- Nightmare Realm— 23492 Red Arrow Hwy., Mattawan
- Open Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.- 11 p.m.
- Open Sunday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.- 10 p.m.
- Season Pass: $100, VIP: $55, Front-of-the-Line Admission: $40, General Admission: $25
- Niles Scream Park— 855 Mayflower Rd., Niles
- Open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28, 7 p.m.- 11 p.m.
- Open Sundays through Oct. 29, 7 p.m.- 10 p.m.
- "Black Out" Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m.- 10 p.m.
- Individual Attraction Tickets (The Niles Haunted House, The Field of Screams, Haunted Duplex— Blackbeard's Revenge and Ghostly Hollow, Hooded— 18 and up, The Dark Terror-tory Haunted Hayride and Escape Rooms): Ranging from $5- $22 per person, Combination Packages: Ranging from $31- $45 per person
- Screaming Acres— 3060 N Johnson Rd., Trufant
- Open Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m.- 11 p.m.— Children's Haunted Trail: 1 p.m.- 11 p.m., Main Haunted Trail: 8 p.m.- 11 p.m.
- Adult Camping Pass: $100, Adult Walk Pass: $30, Children's Camping Pass: $50, Children's Walk Pass: $20
- Witches Woods at New Salem Corn Maze— 4516 24th St., Dorr— Two available trails
- Open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29, dusk- 11 p.m.
- $25 per trail
Orchards/Pumpkin Patches
- A-Mazing Acres— 18430 US-12 East, Edwardsburg
- Open Wednesdays- Fridays through Oct. 27, 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Open Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.
- Farm Admission: $16, Free for children under three; Combo Admission (includes three stamps for additional fee activities including Gem Mining, Hay Ride, Cow Train Ride and Apple Cannon): $22, Free for children under three; Season Pass: $37.50
- Anderson & Girls Orchard— 2985 N Sheridan Road, Stanton
- Open daily through Dec. 1, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Apple Valley Fun Farm— 7737 Fruit Ridge Ave. NW, Sparta
- Open Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.
- Admission: $15, Free for children under two
- Bethke Farms— 12124 136th Ave., Grand Haven
- Open Mondays- Thursdays through Oct. 30, 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.
- Open Fridays- Sundays through Oct. 29, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.
- Blok Orchard— 6365 4 Mile Road, Ada
- Open Mondays- Fridays, 9 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.
- Open Saturdays, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
- Bosserd Family Farm— 14721 Verona Rd., Marshall
- Fall Fun on the Farm: Open daily through Oct. 31, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- $10 per child, $3 per adult when paying for child, $5 per adult without child
- Crane Orchards— 6054 124th Ave., Fennville
- Open daily through the month of October, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- Crane's U-Pick— 6017 124th Ave., Fennville
- Open daily, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. (Sundays— 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.)
- Deep Roots Produce— 8410 Whitneyville Ave. SE, Alto
- Open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.- 6:30 p.m.
- Open Fridays, 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.
- Open Saturdays, 9 a.m.- 10 p.m.
- Open Sundays, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm Market— 3025 6 Mile Road, Grand Rapids
- Open Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.
- Open Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.
- Open Saturdays, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Open Sundays, 11 a.m., 5 p.m.
- Farmhaus Farms— 9265 Kenowa Ave. SW, Grand Rapids
- Open Monday- Friday, 7:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- Open Saturdays, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Fruit Ridge Hayrides & Fall Fun— 11966 Fruit Ridge NW, Kent City
- Open Fridays through Oct. 27, 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.
- Open Saturdays, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.
- Open Sundays, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- "Gene The Pumpkin Man" Farmers Market— 22637 M-43 Highway West, Kalamazoo
- Open daily through Oct. 31, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.
- Gull Meadow Farms— 8544 Gull Road, Richland
- Open Mondays- Thursdays through Oct. 26, 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.
- Open Fridays through Oct. 27, 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Open Saturdays through Oct. 28, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.
- Open Sundays through Oct. 29, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- Admission prices vary by day.
- Harvest Moon Acres— 18725 M-40, Gobles
- Open Saturdays through Oct. 28, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- Open Sundays through Oct. 29, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- "Flashlight Nights" on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28, 6 p.m.- 10 p.m.
- General Admission: $15, Flashlight Nights: $12
- Hearty Harvest— 5356 9 Mile Rd., Remus
- Open Tuesdays and Thursdays- Saturdays, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Open Sundays, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Heidi's Farmstand & Bakery— 11999 Cascade Rd. SE, Lowell
- Open Mondays- Thursdays, 6:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- Open Fridays, 6:30 a.m.- 9 p.m.
- Open Saturdays, 7 a.m.- 9 p.m.
- Heritage Farms Market— 1858 S. Maple Island Rd., Fremont
- Open daily through Oct. 31, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. (Sundays— 11 a.m.-5 p.m.)
- Hill Bros. Orchards & Cider Mill— 6159 Peach Ridge NW, Grand Rapids
- Open Mondays- Fridays, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- Open Saturdays, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- Holland Hilltop Acres— 6022 138th Ave., Holland
- Open Fridays through Oct. 27, 3 p.m.- 6 p.m.
- Open Saturdays through Oct. 28, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- U-Pick open daily through Oct. 31, during daylight hours
- Husted's Market— 9191 W Main St., Kalamazoo
- Open Tuesdays- Sundays, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- Jolo Farms - Beck's Hybrids— 9848 B Dr. N, Battle Creek
- Open daily, 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.
- Klein Cider Mill and Market LLC— 2151 10 Mile Rd. NW, Sparta
- Open daily, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo— 4180 M-20, New Era
- Open daily through Oct. 31, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. (Sundays— 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.)
- Weekday General Admission: $23.95 at the gate ($19.95 online), Weekend General Admission: $28.95 at the gate ($23.95 online), Free for children under three
- Morse Brothers Farm— 2925 6 Mile Rd. NW, Comstock Park
- Open daily in October, 1:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. (Saturdays and Sundays— 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.)
- New Salem Corn Maze— 4516 24th St., Dorr
- Open Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- $8 per person, Free for children under three
- Olin Farm— 10991 Vergennes St. SE, Lowell
- Open Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29, 12 p.m.- 7 p.m.
- Paulson's Pumpkin Patch— 11164 Belding Rd., Belding
- Open daily, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.
- PeePaw's Pumpkin Patch— 6300 S Bradley Rd., Bellevue
- Open Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.
- $7 per person, Free for children under two
- Post Family Farm— 5081 Bauer Rd., Hudsonville
- Weekday Fun Farm Days: Mondays- Thursdays through Nov. 2, 12 p.m.- 7 p.m.
- Weekday Fun Farm Days: Fridays through Nov. 3, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. (Additional Fun Farm Day on Saturday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.)
- Saturday Fall Festivals through Oct. 28, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- Fun Farm Day Admission: $7, Saturday Fall Festivals Admission: $10, Free for children under two
- Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery— 3142 4 Mile Rd. NE, Grand Rapids
- Open daily, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. (Sundays— 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.)
- Schwallier's Country Basket— 1185 9 Mile Road NW, Sparta
- Open Mondays- Fridays through Oct. 27, 7 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- Open Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- Soil Friends Hard Cider Co— 1701 N 33rd St., Galesburg
- Open Mondays- Thursdays, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m.
- Open Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.
- Open Sundays, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.
- Sprague's Pumpkin Patch— 33809 Silver St., Dowagiac
- Open daily, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.
- Steffens Orchards & Market— 4344 13 Mile Rd. NW, Sparta
- Open Tuesdays- Sundays, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- Wells Orchards | River Bend Farms— 8993 Kenowa Avenue SW, Grand Rapids
- Open Mondays- Fridays, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- Open Saturdays, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.