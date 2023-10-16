Gilda's Club to host family-friendly haunted house Oct. 28

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda’s Club is transforming its Grand Rapids location into a not-so-scary haunted house later this month!

Halloween Noogiefest is scheduled to be held Saturday, Oct. 28 at 1806 Bridge St. NW from 1–4 p.m.

We’re told aerialists from Cirque du Soleil will be in attendance.

Gilda’s Club says attendees can look forward to “ghoulish games, crafts,” and “creepy cuisine” at the family-friendly event.

Costumes are encouraged! However, weapons and masks that cover the entire face are not allowed.

Noogieland is a place where kids can be themselves and interact with peers and their families, according to Gilda’s Club.

We’re told attendance is free thanks to Michael and Christina Rosloniec.

Interested participants are encouraged to RSVP via info@gildasclubgr.org or 616-453-8300.

Visit Gilda’s Club’s website for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube