Happening now: Barn fire in Coopersville, hundreds of cows in danger

Multiple fire agencies are on scene of a fully-involved barn fire in Ottawa County
Posted at 11:00 PM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 23:05:26-04

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Ottawa County emergency personnel confirmed Wednesday night, multiple fire crews are on scene of a fully involved barn fire in Coopersville.

The Coopersville-Polkton Area Fire and Rescue Department were leading the scene along 56th Avenue, south of Roosevelt St., with Ottawa County Sheriff's Office assisting as well.

Fox 17 was told there were about 500 cows in danger but the exact circumstances were not clear. Emergency crews were also investigating the possibility of gas tanks inside the barn.

Additional information like what started the fire or if there are potential injuries are not immediately known.

Fox 17 has a crew headed to the scene to learn more. Check back here for updates.

