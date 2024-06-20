Hand cyclers gearing up for 40-mile Gran Fondo thanks to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Athletes in Grand Rapids are preparing for a major race this weekend and for some of them, it wouldn't be possible without Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation.

Cyclists of all abilities will be side by side for the Grand Rapids Gran Fondo.

Casey Falkner has made quick work in the world of hand cycling.

After a little more than a year of cycling, Falkner won the National Criterium this past weekend.

Falkner sustained a spinal cord injury in a car accident in 2021 and was introduced to hand cycling during his rehabilitation at Mary Free Bed.

It's been a race to recover, and that kind of support has helped him and other racers.

"Whether you're a recreational rider or you like to compete at a very high level, we support you," explained Christy Vanhaver, a recreational therapist in Mary Free Bed's Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports Department.

Vanhaver has been involved since it was created about 11 years ago. Mary Free Bed has had a hand-cycling team for longer than that though.

This week they're gearing up for the 40-mile cycling race.

Patti Bills will be there on her bicycle and appreciates the inclusion.

"The fact that there are organizations that are now allowing hand cyclists and able-bodied cyclists to race together in the same venue provides a lot of visibility for hand cycling," she said. "That's never happened before."

This weekend will be just the second time they've participated in the Gran Fondo, and this year all the fundraising proceeds go to Mary Free Bed.

Vanhaver explained, "The more that we raise, the more lives that we can change, the more people we can reach, the more opportunities we can make reality."

That's a reality Falkner is living out thanks to Mary Free Bed.

"The only way I'm able to do the hand cycling right now is by borrowing a bike from the Mary Free Bed," he said. "The only way they are able to do that is with donations and funding, like through the Gran Fondo."

So far Mary Free Bed has raised $64,000.

