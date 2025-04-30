Gull Lake Schools closed Thursday after threat of violence reported

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Gull Lake Community Schools will be closed Thursday, May 1, following an anonymous threat of violence.

In a message to families, the superintendent says the threat was reported Wednesday at Gull Lake High School to school administrators and law enforcement. The threat specifically mentioned May 1.

In response, the district is closing all schools Thursday out of an abundance of caution. This closure includes district buildings and programs. Added Advantage Child Care (AACC) and after-school activities are also canceled.

Law enforcement is investigating and the district is implementing extra security measures. Classes will resume once law enforcement believes the threat has been addressed.

Gull Lake families can expect an update from the district Thursday afternoon.

If you have information on this threat, you're asked to contact district School Resource Officer, Deputy Eric Root, or Gull Lake High School Principal, Don Eastman.

