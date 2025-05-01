Gull Lake Community Schools to open Friday after threat deemed not credible

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Gull Lake Community Schools says it will be open Friday, following an anonymous threat that closed schools on Thursday.

A note posted on the district's website reads:

"Good Afternoon Gull Lake Community Schools Families,

After a thorough investigation, law enforcement and school administration have determined that the recent threat at Gull Lake High School was not credible. Gull Lake Community Schools (GLCS) will reopen on Friday, May 2nd. Added Advantage Child Care (AACC) and after school activities will resume as scheduled on May 2nd.

The District appreciates the support from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department and Richland Police Department for their assistance and ongoing presence on our campus. GLCS staff will remain vigilant as we return. We encourage all families to continue conversations with their students about the importance of school safety. As always, if you see something, say something.

The safety and security of students and staff remain the top priority of Gull Lake Community Schools."

In a message to families on Wednesday, the superintendent said the threat was reported at Gull Lake High School to school administrators and law enforcement. The threat specifically mentioned May 1.

In response, the district closed all schools on Thursday.

