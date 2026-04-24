What phase 3 of I-96 construction means for Ionia businesses

IONIA, Mich. — Construction along I-96 is entering its fourth week this Spring, and while the long-term goal is improved infrastructure, some local businesses are still feeling the short-term effects.

Back in February, before phase three of construction began, Bill Fabiano, owner of Fabiano’s Corner Landing, said he wasn’t expecting a major boost from drivers detouring off the highway.

“We didn’t see a lot of east and west travelers coming off the expressway last year during construction,” Fabiano said at the time.

So far, his expectations appear to be holding true.

“The first few weeks of construction have not affected us as much as I thought it would,” Fabiano said.

Still, the impact hasn’t been nonexistent. Fabiano says customer traffic is down slightly compared to normal.

“We are down a little per head count. We expected it, and I don’t think it’s going to be a deterrent for us,” he said.

While some businesses are navigating these temporary challenges, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the long-term benefits of the project outweigh the inconvenience.

In a statement Friday, MDOT said in part:

“Traffic restrictions are obviously inconvenient at times, but road and bridge improvements are great job creators, they stimulate the economy, and they’re a big benefit for everyone in the long run.”

Fabiano says he’s hopeful those long-term benefits will eventually translate into more customers.

“We always want to increase foot traffic in the building. Hopefully some of the traffic that drives by will drive by once and see us, and then they’ll drive by again and stop by,” he said.

As construction continues, many business owners in the area are watching closely to see how traffic patterns, and customer habits evolve.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube