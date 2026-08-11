LOWELL, Mich. — Cases of swine flu were detected among pigs at the Kent County Youth Fair this past week, prompting health officials to urge anyone who had close contact with the animals to monitor for symptoms.

WATCH: Swine flu detected among pigs at Kent County Youth Fair; health officials urge visitors to monitor symptoms

Swine flu detected among pigs at Kent County Youth Fair; health officials urge visitors to monitor symptoms

Kent County Administrative Health Officer Adam London said swine flu cases are typically uncommon in West Michigan, but they can occur.

“That's kind of rare, but it can happen,” London said. “When it does happen, the symptoms are usually pretty typical to a regular case of influenza.”

There are currently no confirmed human cases connected to the outbreak at the fair, but London says anyone who had close contact with the pigs should keep an eye on their health for 10 days following their potential exposure.

Symptoms can be similar to those associated with seasonal influenza and may include:



Fever

Cough

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Sore throat



“If you develop those flu-like symptoms, contact your doctor's office,” London said. “Influenza, whether it's swine flu or the regular influenza that we experience, can, in some cases, be deadly.”

For people planning to attend another fair, London recommends limiting close contact with pigs and avoiding petting the animals when possible.

London says if you or someone you know starts to develop symptoms, contact the Kent County Health Department and/or your doctor.

WXMI.

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