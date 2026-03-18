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Skate night fundraiser aims to support Ionia youth center

IONIA SKATELAND
WXMI.
IONIA SKATELAND
Skate night fundraiser aims to support Ionia youth center
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IONIA, Mich. — Residents in Ionia will have a chance to lace up their roller skates for a good cause later this month, as a local youth organization hosts a community fundraiser designed to support its growing programs.

The Soaring Above Youth Center is inviting families, students, and community members to attend a Skate Night Fundraiser on March 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ionia Skateland. Admission is set at $5, with skate rentals available for an additional $1.50.

The Skate Night Fundraiser is open to all ages, making it an easy and affordable way for families and friends to get involved while contributing to a meaningful cause.

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