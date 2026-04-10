Roadside memorial grows after deadly big rapids crash

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A 19-year-old has died and three others were injured following an early morning crash Friday in Big Rapids.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Fuller Avenue.

Authorities say four people were inside a pickup truck when it reached the end of the road, where the pavement stopped. That's when investigators say the truck struck a boulder, rolled several times, and then hit a tree.

The driver, a 19-year-old from Morley, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The three passengers, a 14-year-old boy from Six Lakes, an 18-year-old man from Rockford, and a 19-year-old man from Fremont, survived the crash. One of them called 911 to report the incident.

All three were taken to Corewell Hospital in Big Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mecosta County Sheriff Brian Miller said the scene was difficult for first responders.

“This was one of those calls that you never want to receive, and when you do arrive on scene and see the circumstances involved, it’s sad,” Miller said.

Investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

“Anytime you involve alcohol, underage drinking, inexperienced drivers with individuals in the car, in an area that may not be familiar to them, it can lead to tragic circumstances such as what we have here,” Miller added.

In the hours following the crash, dozens of people stopped along Fuller Avenue to remember the young victim, creating a growing roadside memorial.

Neighbor James Hogan, who has lived in the area for more than 30 years, said incidents like this are rare.

“I feel bad for all involved. It was just a tragic accident,” Hogan said.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.

FOX 17 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube