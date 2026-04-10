19-year-old driver killed in Big Rapids crash, several injured

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says a 19-year-old driver is dead and several more are injured after a crash in Big Rapids. Officials say it happened around 2:45 A.M. Friday, April 10 on an unpaved road near Fuller Avenue. Investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

BCSO says the crash happened when the 19-year-old driver entered an unpaved road at the end of Fuller Avenue and hit a large boulder. The vehicle then rolled several times and hit a tree. Officials say the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

3 passengers were in the car during the crash, a 14-year-old male from Six Lakes, an 18-year-old male from Rockford, and a 19-year-old male from Fremont. All passengers were taken to Corewell Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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