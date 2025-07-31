NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly plane crash near Lowell

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on last week's deadly plane crash near Lowell that killed two people.

The crash claimed the lives of pilot Kevin Lawrence and his passenger, Paul Schalk, when the small aircraft crashed into a storage facility.

RELATED: Men killed in airplane crash near Lowell airport identified

According to the NTSB's initial findings, Lawrence had taken off from Alpena and made a stop in Oscoda to pick up Schalk, before continuing toward Kent County. The aircraft was headed to Lowell City Airport so the passenger could view another airplane that was for sale.

Investigators determined the crash occurred approximately 0.43 miles from the approach end of one of the airport's runways.

The impact of the crash caused an explosion, which continued burning both the aircraft wreckage and the storage building.

A witness told investigators he saw the plane descending prior to impact and did not observe any smoke or flames or hear any abnormal engine noises.

PRIOR COVERAGE: What the flight data says about the deadly plane crash near Lowell City Airport

What the flight data says about the deadly plane crash near Lowell City Airport

This is only a preliminary report. A longtime pilot told FOX 17 last week that investigations like this can take months or longer to complete.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube