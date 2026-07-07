Multiple cases of Cyclosporiasis confirmed in Ionia County as state grapples with 700 cases

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Multiple cases of Cyclosporiasis, the intestinal illness that causes explosive diarrhea, have been confirmed in Ionia County as the state reported hundreds of people tested positive for it.

The Ionia County Health Department said six people have confirmed cases of Cyclosporiasis with another two suspected of having the illness. However, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported the number of cases in Ionia County was at seven.

Statewide, 700 people were estimated to have contracted Cyclosporiasis through Monday, July 6, with 36 cases resulting in people being hospitalized. In one week, that's up from 170 cases reported on June 30.

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So far MDHHS and county health officials have not identified a specific source for the illness, which is caused by microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanesis. The parasite usually enters a person's body through contaminated food or water.

Foods that have been linked to previous cyclospora outbreaks in the U.S. and Canada include:



Bagged salad mixes and kits (pre-cut lettuce blends with romaine, iceberg, red cabbage, carrots)

Fresh cilantro (coriander leaves)

Fresh basil

Raspberries

Snow peas

Green onions (scallions)

Because of the uncertainty, the MDHHS is recommending extra caution with fresh produce. They recommend that entities in Michigan who are preparing, processing or serving raw produce take these steps:

Lettuce/leafy greens: buy whole heads of lettuce (rather than prewashed, bagged lettuce or salad mixes), throw away the outer 2–3 layers of leaves and wash the inner leaves under running water. For leafy greens that can be cooked, cooking is the safest option.

Cilantro, basil: Wash thoroughly under running water, separating the leaves. Safest when cooked.

Green onions: Trim the root end and remove the outer layer, wash thoroughly under running water. Safest when cooked.

Raspberries: Their bumpy surface makes them especially hard to clean; the parasite can hide in the tiny crevices. Safest when cooked (pies, jams etc.). Consider frozen raspberries as an alternative (freezing may reduce but does not guarantee elimination of the parasite).

Snow peas: Wash under running water and rub the surface. Safest when cooked.

If you or a loved one is experiencing the following symptoms, you are encouraged to contact your primary care provider to ask about testing.



Prolonged watery diarrhea

Stomach cramps or bloating

Nausea

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Fatigue

Increased gas

Anyone who tests positive for Cyclosporiasis will be contacted by their local health department to gather information on food you have eaten recently, including eating out at restaurants.

The Ionia County Health Department recommends patients stay hydrated to combat the effects of the parasite.

Below is the county-by-county breakdown of the latest number of cases, but MDHHS said the numbers constantly fluctuate and should not be interpreted as real-time case numbers.

County Case number Monroe

173

Washtenaw

95

Lenawee

86

Shiawassee

62

Wayne

58

Jackson

36

Oakland

33

Ingham

21

Livingston

21

Huron

15

Sanilac

11

Genesee

9

Muskegon

9

Ionia

7

Gratiot

7

Detroit City

6

Saginaw

6

Eaton

5

Kalamazoo

5

Tuscola

5

Clinton

4

Lapeer

4

Macomb

4

Hillsdale

4

Allegan

2

Montcalm

2

Ottawa

2

Calhoun

1

Charlevoix

1

Gladwin

1

Kent

1

Midland

1

Houghton

1

Leelanau

1

Manistee

1

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