Michigan health officials urge food safety ahead of Fourth of July as cyclosporiasis outbreak grows

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Michigan health officials are urging residents to take extra precautions with fresh produce this Fourth of July weekend as they investigate a growing outbreak of cyclosporiasis, a parasitic illness that can cause severe digestive issues, nausea and loss of appetite.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has recorded 300 cases of cyclosporiasis in the past week — a dramatic spike compared to the roughly 50 cases the state typically sees over an entire year.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Chief Medical Executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said the numbers are alarming.

"We have our local health departments who are contacting the impacted individuals and actually interviewing them about what they may have been exposed to, so they're talking about different types of produce, different food they may have eaten, getting really specific with it, all that data is then compiled in a database that's sent to the state, and we have disease detectives who are analyzing that data and looking for common links," Bagdasarian said.

Investigators have not yet identified a specific source, but previous outbreaks have been linked to certain types of fresh produce, including leafy greens, cilantro, basil and berries—items that are popular at summer cookouts and holiday gatherings.

Becky Rozendaal, owner of TerAvest Farmer's Market, said the holiday season is one of the busiest times of year for fresh produce sales.

"Usually around holidays, people want to get as many berries and fruits and vegetables because they're having a lot of family over, or they're going to go entertain on the pool deck, so they want something easy and quick to serve their guests," Rozendaal said.

Health officials say fresh fruits and vegetables do not need to be removed from holiday menus, but proper food handling is essential. Bagdasarian outlined several steps residents can take at home.

"Wash it, peel it, cook it, are some of the precautions you can take at home. We're also consuming produce in restaurants and in fast food restaurants as well, and so if you have been to a restaurant or a fast food place and you've developed symptoms, it's important to note down what exactly you ordered, where you went, what you ate, so that we can compile that information and look for a common source," Bagdasarian said.

Rozendaal said those small steps can make a meaningful difference, especially when preparing food for large groups.

"Wash your hands before handling the produce, use clean cutting boards and clean knives and keep your food cooled. We typically handle the food as little as possible and using gloves when needed, and when we're done with the day, we take all of the food and we pack it back up into coolers that are temperature controlled at the proper temperature for food for produce." Rozendaal said.

Health officials say anyone experiencing digestive issues, stomach cramping or other symptoms that last longer than a typical stomach bug should see a healthcare provider and ask to be tested specifically for cyclospora.

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