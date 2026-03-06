Lowell neighbors speak with Microsoft, Consumers Energy about proposed data center

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Lowell Township neighbors had the chance Thursday to speak directly with representatives from Microsoft and Consumers Energy during a community meeting about a proposed data center development.

The meeting gave neighbors an opportunity to ask questions and share concerns about what a potential Microsoft data center in the township could mean for the community. While many residents said they appreciated the chance for open communication, several also said the discussion did little to change their views on the proposal.

Among those attending the meeting were Sarah Snoeyink and her family, who have lived in the area for about eight years.

“We want to make sure we’re not only doing our due diligence as citizens, but that we’re making sure that we’re taking care of the planet here as well,” Snoeyink said.

Still, she said the format of the event made it difficult to fully engage in conversations.

“We really wanted to hear them, and you can't really hear everybody here,” Snoeyink said. “You can ask questions, but then you remember another question and don’t want to go zooming back around the tables when they’re busy talking to somebody else. We’re a little disappointed.”

Microsoft did not speak on camera but provided a statement saying the company values community engagement.

“Microsoft is proud to be in Lowell Township, and we are grateful for opportunities like these to engage with residents so that we can not only share our prospective plans and outline what the community can expect in any future development, but also hear directly from community members, and listen."



— Microsoft statement

A similar meeting was held earlier this week in Gaines Township. Consumers Energy representatives also attended both meetings to discuss how the utility could support potential development if the project moves forward.

“Customers want to know that when data centers come, what will the implications be,” said Lauren Snyder, senior vice president and chief customer and growth officer at Consumers Energy. “We want to make sure customers can hear directly from us the true story on what happens with rates, energy supply and reliability.”

As for Lowell Township, Snyder said the company is prepared to meet the increased energy demand if a data center is approved.

“Reliability is going to get better because they are here. Rates will go down. We have enough energy supply, it’s what we do,” she said. “We plan accordingly. We can meet it today and in the future, and reliability will be improved because they are here.”

Some residents say learning more about data centers has actually made them more skeptical of the project. Jim Turner said he initially had no strong opinion about the proposal.

“I was neither for or against it, but the more I find out, the more I become against it,” Turner said. “Even though the tax base would be nice, if you destroy the environment in the process, what good does it do you?”

Turner said the meeting did not significantly change his perspective.

“I’ll take some of this stuff home and go through it closer and do some more checking,” he said, “but at this point, I haven’t read anything here that changes my mind.”

Snoeyink shared a similar view.

“It really didn’t change our reaction,” she said, “we don’t really want one to come here.”

The next steps in the process remain unclear. With the current proposed rezoning request for the property Microsoft is considering for the development on pause, residents say they want to remain involved as discussions continue.

