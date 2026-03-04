Microsoft hosts discussions on Gaines Township data center while working to acquire residential properties

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Microsoft is looking to build a data center in Gaines Township along 76th Street near Patterson Avenue, on land that is currently primarily farmland — but the proposed site also includes residential properties that are currently occupied.

A comparison of the current property and the proposed site map shows the plan does not account for homes currently on that side of the street. Microsoft confirmed it is in the process of acquiring those residential properties. The company also previously paused a rezoning effort that was covered in February, which Microsoft said was related to the residential property acquisition.

The push for data centers has become a prevalent topic across Kent County. Developers have focused attention on West Michigan, with proposed data centers in Gaines Township, Sparta, Solon Township, Lowell Township, Door Township, and Caledonia.

Microsoft held a community event Tuesday night in Gaines Township, saying the focus was engaging with neighbors. The company would not speak on the record with Fox 17, but had experts on hand to answer questions about concerns that commonly arise around data centers, including water usage, power usage, noise levels, and general safety.



I asked residents how they felt about having Microsoft as a neighbor.

"It's not like I'm afraid of them, but it's just the whole data center thing, because so many people are building these data centers everywhere, and it's just happening at such a fast pace that it's catching people by surprise," Paul Rogers, a Gaines Township resident, said.

Several neighbors along 76th Street were hesitant to speak on camera. Some said they could not comment.

Consumers Energy was also at the event to answer questions about the potential draw on the power grid. Representatives said they were there to address misinformation and explain how the project could benefit West Michigan, noting that Microsoft would pay for its own transmission, distribution, and generation costs, which they said could help keep energy costs lower for other customers.

"I'm telling people we have plenty of energy to supply data centers and everybody else in Michigan today and in the future. So we're actually obligated under the [Michigan Public Service Commission] and some of the most strict regulations in the entire country, to prove on a regular basis that we have the power to ensure that our customers can count on us to turn the lights on. And so that's not going to change because a new data center comes online," Matt Johnson of Consumers Energy said.

Johnson explained that when a data center moves in and covers the infrastructure costs to come online, all customers benefit because those costs would otherwise have to be passed on to customers. Johnson clarified that energy costs could still rise between now and when the data center becomes operational, but said any increases would be less than they would be without the data center coming online.

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence has increased demand for data centers due to the computing power and energy needed to support the technology, creating what experts describe as a window of opportunity for the region.

Fox 17 spoke with Randy Thelen, the president and CEO of The Right Place, a Grand Rapids-based economic development agency working to attract data centers to West Michigan.

"Ultimately, the companies are deciding if they want to buy the land or not. The communities decide if they want to rezone the land or not. That's the process we're going through right now," Thelen said. "Major companies, incredible companies, are asking for the right or the ability to invest in our community. The question is, will we welcome that or not?"

