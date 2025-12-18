Lowell Township pauses rezoning of business park at developer's request, suspending development of data center

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Lowell Township has paused the development of a potential data center at Covenant Business Park.

In a press release on Thursday, the township said it was "putting on hold" its consideration of a rezoning application from Franklin Partners after the developer sent a letter requesting the pause.

"Until more specific details are known and can be made available, Franklin Partners has informed the Township it is taking more time on its rezoning application for Covenant Business Park," Lowell Township Supervisor Jerry Hale said in a statement.

Hale also said the township "remains open" to reconsidering a rezoning "if and when the applicant renews its request and provides more public information."

A public hearing on the rezoning application — originally scheduled for December 8, 2025 at Lowell Township Hall and postponed to January 12, 2026 at Lowell High School due to an over-capacity turnout — has now been canceled.

The Lowell Township Planning Commission's regular January 12 meeting will now "likely" be held at Lowell Township Hall.

The township's announcement follows a Facebook post and press release on Friday from the City of Lowell, which said it was "suspending its participation" in the potential data center's development.

"If and when the prospective tenant comes forward and provides specific details about what they are asking for in terms of water and wastewater use, the city would be open in reengaging in this project," the city said.

Franklin Partners is currently in talks with an American-owned company for the development of a potential data center at Covenant Business Park, though due to the fact that a formal property sale has not been finalized, it is not naming the prospective company.

This is a developing story. Read and watch FOX 17 News for future updates.

